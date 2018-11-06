Local non-profit hosts second annual community problems assembly

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – On Monday, the Midlands Organized Response for Equity and Justice, also known as MORE Justice, held its second annual community problems assembly.

The assembly brought more than 400 people of faith together to reaffirm their commitment to do justice and discuss problems within the community.

The top problems the group found in the community are eldercare, crime and gun violence and housing.

MORE Justice is dedicated to seeking justice for all residents of the Central Midlands area by holding systems accountable to fair practices and policies.

