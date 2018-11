Vote 2018 RESULTS: Alan Wilson projected to win SC Attorney General

(AP) – The Associated Press reports that Alan Wilson will hold onto his seat as South Carolina’s Attorney General.

Wilson has held the Attorney General position since 2010.

At about 9:30 p.m., Wilson held a 57% lead over Democratic opponent Constance Anastopoulo at 40%.