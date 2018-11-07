Cunningham beats Arrington for District 1 House seat in upset win

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – An upset win by Democrat Joe Cunningham over Repulican Katie Arrington for the House of Representatives, District 1 race was the biggest surprise in South Carolina following Tuesday’s election.

Cunningham is the first Democrat to win in South Carolina’s first district since 1978.

There has been some dramatic back and forth today as Arrington blamed the incumbent for the results. In June, Arrington beat Mark Sanford in the Primary, and on Wednesday said he did not support her campaign and the conservative movement.

Sanford said Arrington lost because she does not understand the entire district.

Categories: News, Politics, State
Share

Related

AG Jeff Sessions is resigning immediately at the r...
Clyburn and Wilson headed back to Washington as Ho...
Trump rips Republicans who defied him, threatens t...
VIDEO: RCSD investigators need help in vehicle the...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android