Cunningham beats Arrington for District 1 House seat in upset win

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – An upset win by Democrat Joe Cunningham over Repulican Katie Arrington for the House of Representatives, District 1 race was the biggest surprise in South Carolina following Tuesday’s election.

Cunningham is the first Democrat to win in South Carolina’s first district since 1978.

There has been some dramatic back and forth today as Arrington blamed the incumbent for the results. In June, Arrington beat Mark Sanford in the Primary, and on Wednesday said he did not support her campaign and the conservative movement.

Sanford said Arrington lost because she does not understand the entire district.