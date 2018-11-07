White House suspends CNN reporter’s press pass after heated exchange with President

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO) – The White House announced Wednesday (11/7) evening it was suspending a CNN reporter’s press pass as a result of an “incident” at a Presidential press conference the same day.

The reporter in question is Jim Acosta. Acosta had been involved in a heated exchange with the President as he asked multiple questions. The exchange started when Acosta asked Trump about the Russia investigation.

Trump responded, “Honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better.”

As President Trump said, “That’s enough,” an intern at the White House tried to grab the microphone from Acosta but as video showed, Acosta left his free hand up and his arm came in contact with her during her attempt to take the microphone.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday evening, “President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern.”

As a result of today’s incident, the White House is suspending the hard pass of the reporter involved until further notice. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

CNN has responded to the claim and suspension, calling Sanders a liar and that the suspension was done in retaliation for Acosta’s challenging questions.

CNN offered the video “for the world to see”:

Here is a video of the interaction for the world to see: pic.twitter.com/us8u5TWzDz — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 8, 2018