Gamecocks release 2019 home football ticket prices

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Athletics Department announced today that all non-discounted season tickets for 2019 will be priced at $415, the same price as in 2018. Single game ticket prices will start at $40.

The 2019 home football schedule features a return of perennial national title contender Alabama for the first time since the Gamecocks upset the Crimson Tide in 2010. Three other teams on the ’19 slate – Clemson, Kentucky and Florida – are currently ranked in the Associated Press Top-20. Vanderbilt, Appalachian State and Charleston Southern round out the 2019 home schedule.

“Gamecock fans are the best in college athletics,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “The ticket pricing reflects the appreciation we have for our loyal fan base. We wanted to create a great value for them to continue coming to Williams-Brice Stadium and supporting our football team in what will be one of the most competitive home schedules in school history.”

Season ticket information for the 2019 season can be found at ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com or by calling the ticket office at 800-4SC-FANS.