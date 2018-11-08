James Clyburn announces run for majority whip

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – U.S. House Assistant Democratic Leader, James Clyburn announced his run for majority whip on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, Representative James Smith held his seat in the race for South Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District over his Republican challenger Gerhard Gressman receiving, 70 percent of the votes to Gressman’s 27 percent.

Clyburn has served as the House assistant minority leader since 2011 and was previously the majority whip from 2007 to 2011.