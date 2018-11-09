Two arrested after dogs found neglected, emaciated, some eating bark and dirt to survive

image008 (Photo: CPD )

harris (Photo: CPD )



**** WARNING: Some of the images in this article may be disturbing.****

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia police Department say they have arrested two men for two separate cases of animal cruelty. According to authorities the 41 year old Joseph Harris is accused of not properly taking care of two of his pit-bulls that were housed at 1708 Gary Street. Officials with the City of Columbia Animal Control say they initial went to the home after reports of bad living conditions.

Officials say one dog was weigh in at a little more than 20 pounds and was found living in a wooded crate with very little room to move with a large chain hanging from its neck. A second dog was weighed in at a little more than 22 pounds was found on the same premises and did not have any food or water and was also located in a small enclosed space underneath the house.

The dogs have since been removed from the home and taken into the custody of City Animal Services so they can be adopted to a family for a forever home.

In a second and unrelated case, The Columbia Police say they arrested 31 year old Antonio Lorick and charged him with 5 counts of ill treatment of animals. Authorities say after receiving a call from the National Humane Society to address a complaint.

They found five pit-bulls on at a home on Hergett Drive where according to a Veterinarian the animals were found extremely emaciated, without any food or water and appeared to have been eating dirt and tree bark in order to stay alive.

Authorities say they are still searching for another suspect in connection to one of these cases. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on air and online.