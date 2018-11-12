Local Red Cross Volunteers head to California to aid Wildfire victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Red Cross volunteers from South Carolina are headed to California to help in the wildfire disaster.

According to the Red Cross, the six volunteers with the Palmetto SC Region have deployed to California.

Three of the volunteers will help with the Camp Fire, the other three volunteers are assisting with the fires in Ventura Country, say local Red Cross officials.

According to the Red Cross, the volunteers will be assigned to specific jobs, which include providing hot meals to those in need, coordinating the movement of needed supplies or providing disaster spiritual care to evacuees staying in shelters.

“I am in awe of our volunteers who continue to help our neighbors in need,” said Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer. “Their passion for helping other is endless, and their dedication to the Red Cross is unmatched.”

Two volunteers are from the Lowcountry SC Chapter (Ladson and Summerville). One is from the Central SC Chapter (Columbia). One is from the Eastern SC Chapter (Conway). Two are from the Upstate SC Chapter (Abbeville).

If you want to volunteer with the Red Cross, go to redcross.org/volunteer to fill out an application.