Richland searches for armed robbery suspect

Rochelle Dean,

(photo: RCSD)

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —- The Richland Coutny Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them locate a man they say robber a Sonic restaurant along Farrow Road Sunday night November 4th.

According to authorities who just released video of the incident, it took place around 9:30 in the 8800 block of Farrow Road where officials say a black male wearing an Army ACU rain jacket robbed the business at gun point.

No injuries were reported by police, but they are asking for the public assistance in identifying the man seen in the video they’ve provided below. If you happen to recognize him or know where he is you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC

 

Richland
