Columbia Police: one suspect may be responsible for 2 armed robberies

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police believe the man seen in two surveillance videos robbed CVS on Nov. 11 and Subway on Nov. 14, both on Garners Ferry Road.

In both cases the man threatened employees with a sharp object before demanding money, according to reports.

If you recognize this man call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.