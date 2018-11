Domino’s will give some a chance to really make some dough while creating 75 jobs in the Midlands

Lexington County, S.C. (WOLO) -Governor McMaster announced on Wednesday that Domino’s Pizza will be opening a new processing facility in Lexington County.

Officials say the new project will bring 75 jobs. The company plans to construct a new processing facility in West Columbia to supply dough and other ingredients to its regional franchise stores.

Hiring will begin next year.