USC Upstate receives large donation to honor the memory of a professor

Spartanburg, S.C. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina Upstate is receiving a gift of 1.6 million dollars to honor the legacy of a former professor.

The university announced the gift honors the late Barbara Hastings.

Hastings served for more than 20 years as a professor in the school’s College of Business and Economics.

This is the largest planned gift USC Upstate has received and will be placed in an endowment to fund international travel and study abroad for students.