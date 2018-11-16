Comet transit system to host series of listening sessions

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The Comet Transit system wants to hear from the community to find out how you want the system to improve.

The Transit system will hold a series of public listening sessions where they want residents to share their recommendations for future plans, concerns about the current system, and what they would like to see happen in the future as they continue to move forward.

The meetings will take place at the following locations:

Tuesday November 27th from 5:45 to 7:15PM

Richland Library Main (Auditorium)

1413 Main Street Columbia, SC

Thursday November 29th

6:00-7:30PM

Cecil Tillis Center

2111 Simpkins Lane

Columbia, SC 29204

For more information you can also go to their website at http://www.catchthecomet.org.