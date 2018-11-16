Furman ties NCAA record for three-pointers, beats North Greenville

Greenville, S.C. — Junior Jordan Lyons tied an NCAA Division I record with 15 three-point baskets and poured in an NCAA Division I season-high 54 points to power Furman to a 107-67 victory over North Greenville in non-conference men’s basketball action Thursday evening at Timmons Arena.

The Peachtree City, Ga., product connected on 15-of-34 attempts to tie the three-point mark previously set by Marshall’s Keith Venney in 1996 and Robert Morris’ Josh Williams last night. He also converted on 9-of-12 trips to the foul line to post the most points by an NCAA Division I player since 2009 and the most by a Furman Paladin since Darrell Floyd scored 62 versus The Citadel in 1956.

“What a surreal night,” said Lyons, who also set an NCAA record with 34 three-point attempts. “I’m so fortunate and so blessed to be here in this situation and I want to thank God for the talents that he’s blessed me with. It means a lot to be around teammates and coaches who believe in me and have confidence in my abilities.”

Lyons, who entered Thursday averaging 15.3 points per game, buried nine of his 16 three-point tries in the opening half to score 31 points and lead the Paladins to a 55-38 advantage at the break. The guard drained two three-point attempts before the first media timeout of the second half to up the Paladin lead to 71-42. After missing his next attempt, Lyons connected from long range on back-to-back possessions with under 11 minutes to play and hit his 14th trey of the night with 7:55 to go. He missed on five straight attempts before hitting the record-tying triple with 3:09 left to give Furman a 101-61 lead.

The 54-point performance ranks as the eighth best in school history and Lyons became the first Paladin to reach 50 points since Dick Esleeck in 1969. Former All-American Frank Selvy holds Furman’s all-time scoring record with 100 points versus Newberry in a 149-95 victory on February 13, 1954.

Furman shot 47.2% from the field and matched a school record with 21 three-point baskets, while launching a school-record 49 three-point attempts. The Paladins, who improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 1987-88 season, limited North Greenville to 36.8% shooting in the second half and finished the night with 35 points off of 18 Crusader turnovers.

Senior Matt Rafferty joined Lyons in double figures with 10 points and freshman Jaylon Pugh added a career-high nine points. Roderick Howell led North Greenville with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor.

Furman goes for its fifth straight win to start the season when it travels to Philadelphia, Pa., to face defending national champion and eighth-ranked Villanova on Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be televised live on FS2.