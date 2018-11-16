Red Sox agree to one-year deal with former Gamecock Steve Pearce

BOSTON, MA (WOLO) — Gamecock legend Steve Pearce wanted to stay in Boston, and on Friday evening, he got his wish.

The 2018 World Series MVP agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox, stretching through the 2019 season.

Pearce started 11 of the Sox’ 14 playoff games and hit .289 with 4 homers and 11 RBI. In the World Series alone, each of his four hits went for extra bases.

Pearce will enter his 13th season in the league and has played for each AL East club in his career.