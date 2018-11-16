Ticket pricing announced for 2019 opener vs. North Carolina in Charlotte

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina football team will take on the University of North Carolina in the 2019 Belk College Kickoff game on Saturday, August 31, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The two border rivals will battle it out for bragging rights, and this nationally televised game will usher in the start of the 2019 college football season. Game time will be determined in the spring of 2019.

Ticket prices for Gamecock Club members start from $59 for the Belk College Kickoff game in Charlotte, which is a price reduction from the Gamecocks’ last visit to Charlotte.

“We have been fortunate to have a great matchup in the Belk College Kickoff in recent years,” said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “We listened to our fans and worked with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to create a different pricing structure across most seating areas and more lower level sideline seat inventory for this big game.”

Gamecock Club members along with current South Carolina football season ticket holders may start requesting tickets today. Information on public sales will follow in Spring 2019.

The Gamecocks are a perfect 3-0 when opening the season in Charlotte, having defeated East Carolina in 2011, North Carolina in 2015 and NC State in 2017.

For updates as information becomes available, or for 2019 season ticket information, please visit ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com or call the South Carolina Ticket Office at 800-4SC-FANS.