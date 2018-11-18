Hammond crushes First Baptist for 12th SCISA title in last 15 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Hammond slammed First Baptist, 40-7, Saturday night in the 3A SCISA state championship at Charles W. Johnson Stadium, claiming its 12th SCISA title in the last fifteen years.

The Skyhawks had 272 yards of total offense, just in the first half, thanks in major part to Jordan Burch.The five-star prospect, who plays on offense and defense, put up 110 yards and three touchdowns to help secure Hammond’s second-straight title.

“It’s a process our kids undertake every year,” said Erik Kimrey. “We’re proud of them, and they showed tonight the last eight weeks were the difference.”

Jackson Muschamp, the son of USC head coach Will Muschamp, was efficient at quarterback tonight for the Skyhawks, finishing the game 17-23 for 267 yards and one TD.

Hammond now has 16 total SCISA football championships in its illustrious history.