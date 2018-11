Lexington police continue search for missing man

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department needs help finding a missing man.

Thirty-two-year-old Corey Dubose was dropped off by family members on the 100 block of US-378 on Nov. 5 and has not been seen since.

Police say he may be driving a Red 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse with a tan convertible top with license plate QHE-678.

If you have seen dubose or have any information, you are asked to call the lexington police department.