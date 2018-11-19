South Carolina celebrates Adoption Day in four counties today

Kenneil Mitchell,

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Today is statewide Adoption Day in South Carolina and many parents are celebrating with adding new members to their families.

South Carolina celebrates statewide Adoption Day today. South Carolina Dept. of Social Services

The Department of Social Services say final adoption hearings will take place in four counties.

Officials say 63 children will be adopted from the foster care system into 43 families.

Here’s a list of the scheduled hearings today:

ANDERSON: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Families from Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee, Pickens and North Carolina.

SUMTER: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Families from Richland, Lexington, Kershaw

CONWAY: 10 a.m. to noon

Families from Florence, Darlington, Williamsburg, Horry.

CHARLESTON: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families from Berkeley, Colleton.

For more information, click here.

