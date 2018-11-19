South Carolina celebrates Adoption Day in four counties today

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Today is statewide Adoption Day in South Carolina and many parents are celebrating with adding new members to their families.

The Department of Social Services say final adoption hearings will take place in four counties.

Officials say 63 children will be adopted from the foster care system into 43 families.

Here’s a list of the scheduled hearings today:

ANDERSON: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Families from Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee, Pickens and North Carolina.

SUMTER: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Families from Richland, Lexington, Kershaw

CONWAY: 10 a.m. to noon

Families from Florence, Darlington, Williamsburg, Horry.

CHARLESTON: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families from Berkeley, Colleton.

