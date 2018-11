Teen to be posthumously honored for live saving organ donation

Camden, SC (WOLO) _–A 17-year-old who likely saved four lives donating his organs will be the South Carolinian honored on a Rose parade float new year’s day.

Sharing Hope SC says it’s creating a portrait made with flowers to honor Drew David who died in a 2015 crash.

A ceremony will be held Tuesday at Camden High School to allow David’s friends and family to put the final flowers into the portrait.