Man arrested in connection to crimes in two separate counties

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office office announced today that a man suspected to be connected with multiple robberies was brought to Orangeburg to face charges.

Thirty-five-year-old Herman Brunson Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree burglary, two counts malicious injury to property and grand larceny after authorities say he broke into multiple homes along the Orangeburg and Dorchester County line.

Deputies say Brunson was apprehended by officers in Dorchester after they reponded to a burglary in progress.

Bond was set at more than 59 thousand dollars for his alleged crimes in Orangeburg but will be taken to Dorchester County to face several charges there.