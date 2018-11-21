Dawn Staley, Gamecocks pick up No. 3 rated recruit for class of 2019

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS (WOLO) — Dawn Staley’s remarkable 2019 recruiting class just, somehow, upgraded Wednesday.

Aliyah Boston, the no. 3 rated recruit in the class of 2019, committed to the Gamecocks Wednesday from her hometown in the U.S. Virgin Islands, giving the Gamecocks four of the top 13 players in that class, according to ESPN.

Boston, the highest-rated recruit in Staley’s class, is considered the top post player in the United States, and her accomplishments are second to none. She won the 2017 and 2018 Gatorade Massachusetts player of the year and won gold medals at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Last season, she averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds and 6 blocks per game in just her junior year of high school.

She chose USC over UConn Notre Dame, and Ohio State.