Former Gamecock kicker signs with Spurrier’s new team

ORLANDO, FL (WOLO) — He’s the all-time leading scorer in South Carolina football history, and now he’s playing for his old coach.

On Wednesday, former Gamecock kicker Elliott Fry signed to play for the Orlando Alliance, the home of ex-Carolina coach Steve Spurrier.

Fry signed with AAF Birmingham a few weeks ago, but was released on Monday before signing with Orlando.

The Alliance, a brand new football league, has eight teams and will kick off the season February 9, 2019 on CBS.