Simple tips to keep turkey frying safe

ABC Team,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you plan on deep frying your turkey Thursday, there are some precautions you need to take.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, every year turkey fryers cause some 2 thousand fires in the U.S.

There are some simple steps to stay safe:

  • Keep the fryers at least ten feet away from any buildings.
  • Always use your fryer on a flat surface
  • Oil and water do not mix, so make sure your turkey is completely thawed before frying it to prevent an explosion.
