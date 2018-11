Sumter Police: body of missing man found Wednesday

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police say the body of 31-year-old Chester Stavis was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in a stream near Rast and Dicks Streets.

Investigators say family members and associates had not heard from Stavis since last Thursday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death, which is still unknown.