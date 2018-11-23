Robert McNair founder of Houston Texans & USC grad dies at 80

HOUSTON, T.X. (WOLO) – Founder of Houston Texans, Robert McNair died on Nov. 23, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side. pic.twitter.com/7J9PWoxKZv — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 23, 2018

McNair was 80 at the time of his death. According to the Post & Courier, McNair battled both lukemia and skin cancer before his death.

The team’s Tweet about his death states that McNair died peacefully with his family by his side. In addition, statements from the Head Coach and General Manager were shared by the team.

McNair was a graduate of the University of South Carolina in Columbia.