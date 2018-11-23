Tasty Tuesday: A New Twist to Leftover Turkey

Village Idiot's Brian Glynn joined Tyler Ryan to talk pizza and the leftover dinner

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Refrigerators all over the country are filled with leftovers from yesterday’s feast, leaving the quandary of how to recreate the magic of great turkey, potato, and even gravy.

Brian Glynn from Village Idiot Pizza created the perfect idea – turn it into a pizza on a pizza pie tossing Tasty Tuesday.

Check out the videos and start creating your own Thanksgiving Dinner Pizza Pie.