SC State falls to NC Central, signaling possible end to Buddy Pough era

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A pair of Tyquan Watson touchdowns in the fourth quarter was the difference as North Carolina Central rallied to beat South Carolina State 21-17 on Saturday.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sept. 15 but was postponed due to Hurricane Florence.

Watson’s 19-yard run with 10:36 left put North Carolina Central (5-6, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) ahead for good, 14-10. Four minutes later, Dominique Shoffner threw a 41-yard score to Watson to seal it for the Eagles. Tyrece Nick threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Quan Caldwell to cap the scoring for the Bulldogs (5-6, 4-3).

Shoffner finished with 153 yards passing and two touchdowns.

Nick, the Bulldogs’ sophomore quarterback, finished 97 rushing yards shy of becoming the second South Carolina State quarterback to pass and rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He finished with 39 yards on the ground on 17 carries. Nick threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns.