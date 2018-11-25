South Carolina man charged after death of nine-month-old baby

Florence, S.C. (WPDE) – Bennett Grayson was charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of a nine-month-old baby.

The baby was initially found unresponsive Saturday at a home on Converse Drive in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone.

36-year-old Grayson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Deputies said they got a call to the home that the child possibly choked on some milk.

EMS was called and the baby was taken to the hospital.

Officers said the child died at the hospital.

We’re told this investigating is ongoing and more charges could be filed.

We will have more information when it’s released to us.