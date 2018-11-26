City of West Columbia to host Annual Tree Lighting

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the Midlands.

On Monday, the State Christmas Tree was lit at the State House and now the the City of West Columbia has announced it’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

This is the 14th year for the event. It will take place Friday, December 7, 2018, at 6:30 PM, at West Columbia City Hall ioff N. 12th Street.

The Tree Lighting will include Chorus performances from area schools, as well as Christmas carols, and of course, the tree lighting.

