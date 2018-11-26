Executive Director of SC Department of Employment and Workforce resigns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster announced the resignation of the Executive Director of the Department of Employment and Workforce, Cheryl Stanton, on Monday.

Stanton was appointed to DEW in 2013 under Governor Nikki Haley, when the unemployment rate was at 8.1 percent. Over the last five years, the unemployment rate has dropped to 3.3 percent, according to reports.

McMaster said “Under her leadership for over five years, the men and women at DEW have made great strides in training the next generation of South Carolina’s workforce and making our state an attractive place for economic investment.”

Stanton’s resignation will go into effect Dec. 7.