KCSO: 1 arrested, 2 still wanted after car break in

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews announced deputies arrested one suspect and are looking for two more in a recent car break-in.

Matthews says just after 1 a.m. last Thursday, Dakwuan Brown and two other suspects broke into a car in the Lugoff area.

Investigators say when they arrested Brown, he warned deputies that the other suspects were armed and would shoot.

If you have any information on this incident call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.