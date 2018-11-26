SCANA reaches a 115 billion dollar settlement with customers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – SCANA has reached a settlement with customers who sued after they were charged to pay for the company’s failed nuclear construction project.

The utility announced the agreement in a Saturday news release. As a part of the two billion dollar settlement, SCE&G customers will receive 115 million dollars that were reportedly set aside for SCANA executives.

Before it can be finalized the settlement needs to be approved by a judge and the Public Service Commission must also approve Dominion’s buyout plan.