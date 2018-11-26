SCANA reaches a 115 billion dollar settlement with customers

ABC Team,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – SCANA has reached a settlement with customers who sued after they were charged to pay for the company’s failed nuclear construction project.

The utility announced the agreement in a Saturday news release. As a part of the two billion dollar settlement, SCE&G customers will receive 115 million dollars that were reportedly set aside for SCANA executives.

Before it can be finalized the settlement needs to be approved by a judge and the Public Service Commission must also approve Dominion’s buyout plan.

Categories: Local News, News, State
Share

Related

52nd annual tree lighting ushers in the holiday se...
11th annual Sustainable Holiday Market brings the ...
NASA’s Insight lands on Mars
DNA evidence help Columbia PD link suspect to 2015...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android