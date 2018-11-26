Six people arrested in connection to burglary, narcotics possession

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Irmo Police Department arrested 25-year-old Craig Valentine, who was wanted for burglary, and five others following a tip from the community.

According to reports, investigators identified Valentine as a suspect in the burglary of a home on the 200 Block of Hiller Road in Ballentine between Nov. 19 and Nov. 23. The incident was captured on home video surveillance released by RCSD when they were searching for Valentine.

On Monday, RCSD announced that Valentine was arrested following a tip that led them to a vehicle on the 500 block of Parlock Road. When deputies arrived, they located Valentine and 32-year-old Derek Altier in a car outside a home with narcotics in plain view.

As a result of the narcotics, deputies obtained a search warrant for the home, which Irmo Police Department assisted in serving. During the search, more narcotics were found and 30-year-old Ashley Jeffcoat, 54-year-old Sandra Seward, 27-year-old David Senko, and 21-year-old Madison Ignat were arrested as a result.

According to reports, the charges include possession of methamphetamine, controlled substance and the trafficking of heroin.

All six are being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.