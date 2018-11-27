New rates announced for Lexington County trash pick-up

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Some residents in Lexington County will soon start paying more for their garbage pick-up.

On Tuesday, the county announced those who live in Districts Two and Four, which includes the West Columbia, Springdale, and Cayce areas will see a more than two dollar a month increase in waste services.

Those who live in District Six, north of Boiling Springs Road and east of Calks Ferry Road, will see an increase of more than 11 dollars.

The new rates go into affect on Dec. 31.