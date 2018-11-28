Columbia Police search for duo suspected of stealing ATM

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is looking for two individuals suspected of stealing an entire ATM.

Investigators say at around 1:15 Wednesday morning, officers responded to a burglary alarm at the 7Up Mini Mart on Leesburg Road. Upon arrival officers say they found the damage to the front of the business an entire ATM gone.

If you have any information on this crime you are urged to call the Columbia Police Department of Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.