Annual meeting discusses ICE involvement in Lexington Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An annual Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s meeting was held at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Training Center on Thursday.

The meeting went over annual statistics in Lexington County and the true role of the ICE program in a murky political climate.

Officials report that there has not been an increase in arrests made through ICE in Lexington and Richland County over the last year.