Medicare and health insurance enrollment periods start today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis Wilson spoke with Lourie Life & Health about different health insurance enrollment periods.

Joel Lourie, President & CEO of Lourie Life & Health, says the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period starts today and runs until December 7.

The Open Enrollment Period for health insurance also starts today and runs until December 15.

Lourie also speaks on the various options available for people when it comes to health insurance.

Lourie Life & Health will have an all-day enrollment event at their offices in Forest Acres today.

For more information, visit Lourie Life & Health’s website.