SC Interim Director of Commission of Higher Ed. resigns after questions over significant raise

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Interim Director of the State’s Commission on higher education is stepping down after his salary was called into question.

Jeff Schilz told the agency’s board Tuesday he is resigning. The resignation comes after lawmakers called his 91 thousand dollar raise into question.

Schilz repaid the money after Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman said the raise was unauthorized.