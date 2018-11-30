Church volunteer accused of molesting 3yo, assaulting more than a dozen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A church volunteer accused of molesting a three-year-old boy, is now accused of assaulting more than a dozen more.

Police in North Charleston say 28-year-old Jacob Hazlett is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A spokesperson for Newspring Church says church officials became aware of the situation on Monday, reviewed surveillance footage and immediately called police.

The Charleston Post & Courier says according to a lawsuit, Hazlett is accused of molesting 13 other children over a three month span.