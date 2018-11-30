Gamecock volleyball beats Colorado for first NCAA Tournament win in 16 years

– South Carolina volleyball made its return to the NCAA tournament a memorable one, as the Gamecocks (20-9) took down Colorado (18-14) in five sets Friday night to advance to the round of 32. The team had five hitters finish with double-digit kills, led by 19 kills fromand 16 from

SET 1: The team’s first NCAA tournament set in 16 years was certainly a memorable one, as the Gamecocks were able to pull out the 34-32 win in a roller coaster game. Colorado led at the media timeout, 15-13, but South Carolina scored eight of the next ten points to take over its biggest lead of the set. That was keyed by a 5-0 run that was highlighted by a pair of kills from Brittany McLean .

South Carolina would have set point at 24-23, but in what would quickly become a pattern, the Buffaloes would deny them the win. The Gamecocks had seven more set points, and appeared to have the win at 32-30 before a reviewed call pushed the set even further. Tied at 32, the team was able to side out on a Mikayla Shields’ eighth kill of the set, and Jess Vastine clinched the win with a kill off a Colorado blocking error.

SET 2: Colorado jumped ahead early to start the second, and a number of unforced errors from South Carolina kept any comeback hopes at bay in a 25-19 win for the Buffs to make it 1-1. The Gamecocks weren’t able to put pressure on Colorado’s offense, which went without an attack error until it was already ahead 21-14. The Gamecocks would only get as close as 23-18 from there; five total service errors for the team in the second set would be a major factor in the loss.

SET 3: The Gamecocks brushed off set two quickly, and rolled to a 25-12 win in the third behind a complete team effort. Out of a 3-3 tie, Aubrey Ezell’s serve powered the team to an 8-1 run that broke it open, and Colorado would get no closer than four points the rest of the set. Leading 18-12, Ezell’s serve struck gold again, closing out the game with seven unanswered points to put the team up 2-1 in the match.

SET 4: The match swung back to Colorado’s favor after another error-riddled set for the Gamecocks led to a 25-13 win for the Buffs, tying the match. Colorado out-hit Carolina .462 to .033, with three blocks from the Buffalo but eight total attack errors on just 30 swings for the Gamecocks.

SET 5: South Carolina jumped ahead, 6-4, to open the set, but Colorado made a 4-0 run to lead by two at the side switch. The Gamecocks were able to work back to a tie at 10, and soon after, a Furlong killed followed by a Colorado attack error gave the team its first match point at 14-12. Mikayla Robinson would clinch the victory with a tip over the block.

