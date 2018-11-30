Hurricane season is officially over

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The 2018 Hurricane season is finally over.

This year the season will long be remembered for two hurricanes that produced catastrophic damage across parts of the Southeast including right here in South Carolina.

Hurricane Florence made landfall near Wilmington on September 14th causing significant flooding throughout the Northeastern part of the state. Less than a month later, Hurricane Michael slammed the panhandle of Florida.

The 2019 Hurricane season begins June first.