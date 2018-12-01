Former President George H.W. Bush has died at 94

(WOLO) – George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States died late Friday (11/30) night, according his family.

The announcement was made on Twitter that the 94-year-old had died.

The office of the former president said in a statement:

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or “Bucky” Bush.”

The former president had been hospitalized multiple times earlier in the year, once for low blood pressure and fatigue, according to his office.