Jake Bentley to discuss NFL future with family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Jake Bentley’s future in the NFL isn’t in question, but the timing is.

Bentley, who ESPN’s Todd McShay says could go in the second or third round of the NFL Draft, said Saturday he’ll discuss his NFL future with his family before the Draft deadline on January 14.

“I think we’ll go over it,” Bentley said Saturday. “See what the best thing to do is.”

The third-year Gamecock quarterback eclipsed over 7,000 yards in his career during Carolina’s 28-3 win over Akron.

While Bentley may be enticed by the NFL, he says he feels there’s still unfinished business at USC.

“There’s a lot of stuff still out there that I haven’t accomplished and I feel like our team hasn’t accomplished yet, and I think that’s going to be a big factor in it.”