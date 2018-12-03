Columbia Police searching for armed robbery suspect wearing white mask to cover face

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who is accused of threatening employees at a convenience store and taking cash from the store.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit released surveillance photos of the armed robbery suspect.

Police say, even though the suspect is wearing a white mask to cover his face, investigators want citizens to pay close attention to his clothing, shoes, hands, and stance.

Police say the suspect entered One Love convenience store at 3922 West Beltline Boulevard with a long gun and threatened employees by forcing one to the ground. Police say the suspect also forced an employee to give him cash before leaving.

Citizens with information about the crime are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC