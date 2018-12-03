Muschamp breaks down, looks forward to Belk Bowl

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp previews Carolina’s trip to the Belk Bowl before his team takes on Virginia at the end of the month on December 29 at noon.

 

