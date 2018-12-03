Orangeburg County fugitive captured in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – SLED officials say a fugitive that prompted a helicopter search over the weekend was captured Sunday.

SLED public information officer Thom Berry, said Marshall Meeks, 20, was caught at a house off Crystal Springs Drive in Lexington County.

Lexington County deputies worked with SLED agents to arrest Meeks.

Officials say Meeks has been returned to Orangeburg County where he faces charges including Armed Robbery, two counts of Burglary First Degree, and two counts of Kidnapping.

He also faces two counts of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Possession of a Firearm during a Violent Crime, and Larceny.

