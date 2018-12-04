Can you become an angel this weekend? You bet!

Tyler Ryan learns about the Angel Tree and Red Kettle programs with the Salvation Army

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–If the chill in the air and the sales didn’t signal that the Christmas season is here, certainly the iconic red kettles and bells being rung at stores across the Midlands will give you confirmation.

The Salvation Army in the Midlands celebrate the Holiday spirit with the time honored tradition, which raises over $346,000 dollars in a few short weeks. Maj. Henry Morris notes that much of the money is made up of smaller bills like $1 and $5.

Another way to celebrate with the Salvation Army is through the Angel Tree Assistance Progam, which serves over 2,200 children in the community. Maj. Benita Morris points out that this program is only possible thanks to the generosity of this community that donates toys and clothes for children in need.

You can adopt an Angel through Dec 9 at Columbiana Centre mall on Harbison, Dutch Fork Rd. Walmart, Starbucks in Lexington and Cupcake in the Vista, according the Maj. Morris.

There are also many volunteer opportunities including bell ringers, stuffing gift bags, and other duties.

You can find more information at the Salvation Army’s website, doingthemostgood.org.