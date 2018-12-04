Church volunteer accused of sexually assaulting 3yo faces additional charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A church volunteer accused of sexually assaulting a three-year-old boy faces additional charges.

Court records show Jacop Hazlett now has two additional counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and seven counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Police in North Charleston say Hazlett’s assault of the three-year-old was captured on the church’s security camera.

Thirteen families are suing Hazlett, accusing him of abusing their children at Newspring Church in North Charleston.