Lexington PD brings back Fill the MRAP campaign

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department has brought its Fill the MRAP campaign to Mellow Mushroom on Sunset Boulevard.

The annual effort collects gifts for Toys for Tots.

The MRAP will be at Mellow Mushroom until 9 p.m. and at the following other locations throughout the week.

Wednesday, Dec. 5 Target 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6 Walmart 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7 Kmart 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10 Walmart 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.